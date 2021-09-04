Coin Artist Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $9,599.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00125277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00180467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00803143 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.