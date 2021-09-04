CoinFi (COFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,675.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $751,729.32 and $87,675.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

