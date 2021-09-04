CoinPoker (CHP) Price Down 8.5% This Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $128.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

