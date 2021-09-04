Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Market Cap Reaches $378,554.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $378,554.00 and approximately $483.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.