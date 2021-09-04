Collective (CO2) Achieves Market Cap of $289,065.94

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $289,065.94 and $284,410.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.