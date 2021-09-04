Color Platform Market Cap Hits $250,963.18 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 46.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $250,963.18 and $64.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,136.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.67 or 0.01417466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00632588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00393007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

