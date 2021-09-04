Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

