Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

