Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

