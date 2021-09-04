Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.14

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €138.14 ($162.52) and traded as high as €138.50 ($162.94). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €138.20 ($162.59), with a volume of 188,632 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €149.75 ($176.18).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.85.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.