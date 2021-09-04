Comparing Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 11.05 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.28 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 134.27 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.93

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 156.68%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.59%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -24.03% -22.70% Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56%

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

