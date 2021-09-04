Comparing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Subaru has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Subaru and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.54 $721.79 million $0.47 20.04 Ideanomics $26.76 million 42.96 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.58

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

