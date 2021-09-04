Comparing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WW International and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

WW International currently has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential upside of 64.58%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than Rover Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WW International and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.38 billion 1.15 $75.08 million $1.70 13.36 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 4.49% -17.27% 6.57% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WW International beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

