Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,214 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. 5,506,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

