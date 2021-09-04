Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,283 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

