Compass Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

ACN stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,445. The company has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.97. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

