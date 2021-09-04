Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $47.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 5,466,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

