Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $48.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

