Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $49.71 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

