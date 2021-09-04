Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $52.23 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. 4,937,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

