Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,667.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,384.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

