COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Financial Survey

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ADVA Optical Networking and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 7.44% 16.00% 8.37% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $645.30 million 1.25 $23.20 million $0.46 35.04 COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.69 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Risk & Volatility

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats COMSovereign on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators. The company also provides network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services; network infrastructure assurance products; timing and synchronization products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical, sync, fiber, and packet director, and ensemble controllers. In addition, it offers professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. ADVA Optical Networking SE was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

