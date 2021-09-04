Conflux Network Trading Up 3.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

