Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

