Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Cap of $389.08 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $389.08 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

