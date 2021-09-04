Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Hits $35.63 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $35.63 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,780,921 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.