Contrasting Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $415.62 million 10.60 $173.55 million $6.57 24.34 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.32 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 42.22% 17.37% 8.71% Apartment Investment and Management -11.84% -2.47% -0.71%

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 1 1 0 0 1.50 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 0 0 1.88

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus target price of $133.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.51%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. PS Business Parks pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Apartment Investment and Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

