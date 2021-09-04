Contrasting Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -17.92% -26.13% -14.82% Momo 13.85% 13.86% 8.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.85 -$11.30 million ($0.13) -28.62 Momo $2.30 billion 0.96 $322.37 million $1.48 8.97

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 Momo 1 5 2 0 2.13

DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.51, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Momo has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Momo beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.