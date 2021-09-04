Contrasting NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05% Capstone Mining 26.06% 20.06% 12.40%

NSK has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSK and Capstone Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.52 $3.34 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $453.76 million 4.08 $12.56 million N/A N/A

Capstone Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NSK and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than NSK.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats NSK on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; recruitment services; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

