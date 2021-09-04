Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Masimo has a consensus target price of $292.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than Star Equity.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Masimo 19.00% 15.17% 12.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Masimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.18 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Masimo $1.14 billion 13.33 $240.30 million $3.60 76.94

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Summary

Masimo beats Star Equity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

