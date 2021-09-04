Convex Finance Achieves Market Cap of $166.64 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00015609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $166.64 million and $12.03 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

