Coreto Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $135,815.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

