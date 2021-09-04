Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,301 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 695,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

