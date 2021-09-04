Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.54. 179,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.