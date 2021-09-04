Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

