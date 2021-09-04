Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.71 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 819,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

