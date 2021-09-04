Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,574 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,302. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.