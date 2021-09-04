Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,955 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.