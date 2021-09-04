Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 625 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

