Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,696 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 381,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 204,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.