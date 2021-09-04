Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 78,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 899,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,182. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.