Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

MOAT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,755. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.