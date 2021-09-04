Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 364,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

