Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,925,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. 707,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

