Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 343,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.