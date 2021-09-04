Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

