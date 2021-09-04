Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. WBI Investments lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

