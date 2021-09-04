Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,534,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 815,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

