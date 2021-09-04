Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,329. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

