Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 616,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

